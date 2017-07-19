Family releases balloons 1 year after loved one's shooting death; still no arrests made

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One year after a young father was killed at a red light in PRP, his family is still searching for answers.

Brandon Hansford, 29, was shot to death at the stoplight at Upper Hunters Trace and Graston.

Tuesday night, Hansford's friends and family, including his 4-year-old son Parker, gathered at his grave for a balloon release.

His loved ones said the past year has been devastating.

"It's something that's hard to even accept that it happened," said Hansford's father, Brent Hansford. "I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. To lose your son or daughter, and the way it happened with him -- he was sitting at a red light and someone just unloads a pistol into his chest -- that is bad, man."

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Family seeks answers 1 year after shooting death

+ Shooting victim found dead in crashed car recently filed EPO against man

Shortly before he was murdered, Hansford had taken out an emergency protective order against a man whom he said came to his home trying to fight him.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call LMPD's anonymous tipline.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.