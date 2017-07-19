Mother misses son's wedding when church bans service dog

The groom's mother suddenly interrupts the ceremony to inspect the bride, pulling on her ears and nose and looking at her teeth.More >>
The groom's mother suddenly interrupts the ceremony to inspect the bride, pulling on her ears and nose and looking at her teeth.More >>
The robot, lovingly named Steve, plunged four steps into the water and drowned in a fountain Monday.More >>
The robot, lovingly named Steve, plunged four steps into the water and drowned in a fountain Monday.More >>
The church’s pastor says the no animal policy is in place to help those with a fear of dogs or an allergy.More >>
The church’s pastor says the no animal policy is in place to help those with a fear of dogs or an allergy.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
A woman in labor gave birth in the backseat of an Uber on the way to the hospital.More >>
A woman in labor gave birth in the backseat of an Uber on the way to the hospital.More >>