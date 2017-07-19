Man beats odds of catching blue lobster, donates to science

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire lobsterman has joined an elite club after catching a rare blue lobster.
The Portsmouth Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2uBKn8X ) Greg Ward initially thought he had snagged an albino lobster when he examined his catch off the coast Monday where New Hampshire borders Maine. The Rye lobsterman quickly realized his hard-shell lobster was a unique blue and cream color.
The oft-cited odds of catching a blue lobster are 1 in 2 million. But no one knows for sure.
Ward says the lobster is unlike anything he's ever seen.
He gave the rare crustacean to the Seacoast Science Center in Rye to study and put on display.
Center aquarist Rob Royer says Ward's blue lobster will go on display in the "exotic" lobster tank once it acclimates to the water.
___
Information from: Portsmouth Herald, http://www.seacoastonline.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Philadelphia Water Department is trying to figure out what caused thousands of cockroaches to emerge from a manhole and swarm a neighborhood.More >>
The Philadelphia Water Department is trying to figure out what caused thousands of cockroaches to emerge from a manhole and swarm a neighborhood.More >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisisMore >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday over the failure of the GOP health care lawMore >>
President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday over the failure of the GOP health care lawMore >>
President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday over the failure of the GOP health care lawMore >>
President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday over the failure of the GOP health care lawMore >>
An international robotics competition in Washington with teams of teenagers from more than 150 nations is in its final day TuesdayMore >>
An international robotics competition in Washington with teams of teenagers from more than 150 nations is in its final day TuesdayMore >>
President Donald Trump is vowing to boost U.S. manufacturing by cutting the trade deficit with MexicoMore >>
President Donald Trump is vowing to boost U.S. manufacturing by cutting the trade deficit with MexicoMore >>
A resident director who lives in a dorm at a college in southern Illinois has taught his dog to bark in a whisperMore >>
A resident director who lives in a dorm at a college in southern Illinois has taught his dog to bark in a whisperMore >>
Five children were among the nine people killed during the weekend in a flash flood at a swimming hole in Arizona's Tonto National Forest and all were part of an extended familyMore >>
Five children were among the nine people killed during the weekend in a flash flood at a swimming hole in Arizona's Tonto National Forest and all were part of an extended familyMore >>
A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald TrumpMore >>
A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald TrumpMore >>
New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problemsMore >>
New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problemsMore >>
The second person to walk on the moon rolled out the red carpet for the red planetMore >>
The second person to walk on the moon rolled out the red carpet for the red planetMore >>