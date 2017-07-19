Frontier announces new SDF flight to Denver, others from CVG

Frontier Airlines will begin new service out of SDF and CVG. (Source: Pixabay)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Frontier Airlines is preparing to fly out of Louisville once again.

But it will only offer one destination -- Denver.

The service begins next spring, but tickets are expected to go on sale soon.

Frontier previously flew out of Louisville, but stopped that service in 2012.

Frontier also announced it will begin new flights out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Tickets are on sale now for flights to Miami, which start on Oct. 5.

Tickets go on sale next month for flights beginning next spring to San Antonio, Austin, Seattle, Jacksonville and Raleigh/Durham.

Anyone looking for cheap fares on any airline should pack some flexibility in travel dates. Aug. 22 marks the beginning of the fall travel season, meaning most carriers will lower ticket prices after that date.

