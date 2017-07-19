Prep football player who drowned to be laid to rest Saturday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Nelson County athlete who drowned over the weekend will be laid to rest Saturday.

Eighteen-year-old Tariq Armour drowned in Green River Lake in Taylor County.

He had just graduated from Bardstown High School and was headed to Georgetown College on a football scholarship.

Visitation is Friday evening at Parkway Baptist Church, with the funeral scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m.

