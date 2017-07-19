Feds reviewing Ohio police shooting of unarmed black man

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters pauses as he speaks during a news conference to announce his decision to not pursue a third trial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing for murder, Tuesday, Jul...

CINCINNATI (AP) - Two years after a white Ohio police officer fatally shot an unarmed black motorist in the head, the case is now in the hands of federal authorities.

Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) says prosecutors have already given information to the U.S. attorney for southern Ohio, who says he will review the Ray Tensing case and consider the potential for prosecution on civil rights charges.

An attorney for Sam DuBose's family says they already have a draft letter and other materials for federal authorities to consider. DuBose's sister Terina Allen says Tensing violated DuBose's civil right to life.

Tensing was tried twice in state court but the jury deadlocked each time. Deters announced Tuesday he wouldn't try Tensing a third time but would ask federal authorities to consider the case.

