Man, woman arrested, accused of burglarizing storage unit

Jeremiah W. Clark (left) and Cheryl L. Bailey are charged with burglary and theft. (Source: Columbus Police)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - Two people are in custody after an overnight burglary attempt at a southern Indiana storage facility.

Jeremiah W. Clark, 31, of Franklin, and Cheryl L. Bailey, 30, of Edinburgh, face charges of burglary and theft.

Police in Columbus were called to Storage Express at 170 15th Street at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, after a report of a suspicious person walking in the area with a bag.

When they arrived, they found an unattended vehicle and "could see a person with a flashlight inside the property," according to a release from Columbus police.

Officers also noticed a hole in a fence around the property and found that a security camera had been moved, and later they heard people talking inside one of the storage units.

Eventually, the door to the storage unit opened and out walked Clark and Bailey, the police release said.

The suspects are now being held in the Bartholomew County Jail.

