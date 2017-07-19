National Hot Dog Day: Restaurant event to benefit Kentucky Dachsund Rescue

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local restaurant is celebrating National Hot Dog Day by raising money.

8UP, the trendy club atop the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Louisville, is celebrating the big day by donating $1 from every hot dog sold Wednesday to the Kentucky Dachsund Rescue.

The restaurant also will be giving a free hot dog to all police, fire and military personnel who show a valid ID badge.

Also Wednesday, 8UP will be giving away brewery tours and tastings at Goodwood Brewing Company, as well as concert tickets for upcoming shows at Mercury Ballroom.

Wednesday's event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Hilton Garden Inn is located at 350 West Chestnut Street.

