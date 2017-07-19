Body found in NKY car ID'd as Cincinnati man

A Cincinnati man has been identified as the body found in a car in Dayton, Kentucky.

The Campbell County Coroner's Office has identified the body as Robert Harris, 29.

Officials found Harris inside a car on Walnut Street near 10th Street late Monday night.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death.

Police have not released additional details surrounding Harris' death.

