Police: Restaurant worker put newborn in trash to die

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a 19-year-old woman gave birth at a restaurant where she worked and put the newborn into a trash bag.
An employee who was taking out the trash discovered the baby boy when the bag tore as she dragged the trash across the La Parilla parking lot on July 12. Authorities were called and the baby was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Greenville Police spokesman Johnathan Bragg said the baby's mother, Estela Ruiz-Gomez, is charged with homicide by child abuse. Authorities say her 41-year-old mother, Lorenza Rodriguez, faces charges of helping her daughter get rid of the baby.
The coroner says the child would have likely survived had he not been put in the trash.
It's not clear if the women have lawyers.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
'Let it fail': Trump's push to repeal health care plan without replacing it feeds the dread that many Americans who are beneficiaries of the Affordable Care Act have endured for months.More >>
'Let it fail': Trump's push to repeal health care plan without replacing it feeds the dread that many Americans who are beneficiaries of the Affordable Care Act have endured for months.More >>
A wildfire burning in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National Park has destroyed eight structures and damaged another as it rages toward a Gold Rush era town.More >>
A wildfire burning in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National Park has destroyed eight structures and damaged another as it rages toward a Gold Rush era town.More >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisisMore >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday over the failure of the GOP health care lawMore >>
President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday over the failure of the GOP health care lawMore >>
President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday over the failure of the GOP health care lawMore >>
President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday over the failure of the GOP health care lawMore >>
An international robotics competition in Washington with teams of teenagers from more than 150 nations is in its final day TuesdayMore >>
An international robotics competition in Washington with teams of teenagers from more than 150 nations is in its final day TuesdayMore >>
President Donald Trump is vowing to boost U.S. manufacturing by cutting the trade deficit with MexicoMore >>
President Donald Trump is vowing to boost U.S. manufacturing by cutting the trade deficit with MexicoMore >>
A resident director who lives in a dorm at a college in southern Illinois has taught his dog to bark in a whisperMore >>
A resident director who lives in a dorm at a college in southern Illinois has taught his dog to bark in a whisperMore >>
Five children were among the nine people killed during the weekend in a flash flood at a swimming hole in Arizona's Tonto National Forest and all were part of an extended familyMore >>
Five children were among the nine people killed during the weekend in a flash flood at a swimming hole in Arizona's Tonto National Forest and all were part of an extended familyMore >>
A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald TrumpMore >>
A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald TrumpMore >>
New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problemsMore >>
New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problemsMore >>
The second person to walk on the moon rolled out the red carpet for the red planetMore >>
The second person to walk on the moon rolled out the red carpet for the red planetMore >>