Lamar Jackson named to Davey O'Brien Watch List

(Press release from UofL Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, KY - University of Louisville junior quarterback Lamar Jackson was one of 30 players named to the 2017 Davey O’Brien Watch List, the Davey O’Brien Foundation announced on Wednesday.

Jackson, who was previously named the Preseason Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Player of the Year, was also earlier tabbed to the Maxwell Award Watch List, given to the nation’s top player.

The Pompano Beach, Fla., product became the youngest player in history to win the Heisman Trophy last season, also securing the Maxwell Award, and the Associated Press and Walter Camp Player of the Year Awards.

The reigning ACC Player of the Year, Jackson posted a record-breaking campaign last season, recording a school record 5,114 yards of total offense and a school and league mark of 51 touchdowns. He totaled a ACC record 610 yards of total offense in Louisville’s 62-28 win at Syracuse and opened the season with an eight-touchdown performance versus Charlotte.

A finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award last season, Jackson passed for 3,543 yards and 30 touchdowns, while scampering for a school-best 1,571 yards on the ground and 21 scores.

Three finalists for the O'Brien Award will be announced on November 20, and the award will be handed out live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 7.

The 41st Annual Davey O'Brien Awards Dinner will be held February 19, 2018, in Fort Worth, Texas.