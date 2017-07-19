Graves Co., KY man arrested on burglary, theft charges

A bus transmission blew, leaving a woman and 41 dogs stranded in Louisville.More >>
The 2-year-old girl was found in a pool at a nearby home on South 23rd Street after being reported missing Saturday afternoon.More >>
Jackson, who was previously named the Preseason Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Player of the Year, was also earlier tabbed to the Maxwell Award Watch List, given to the nation’s top player.More >>
Neighbors in Germantown and Schnitzelburg said “kids” are committing serious and dangerous crimes on their streets.More >>
8UP, the trendy club atop the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Louisville, is celebrating the big day by donating $1 from every hot dog sold Wednesday to the Kentucky Dachsund Rescue.More >>
