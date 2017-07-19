Graves Co., KY man arrested on burglary, theft charges

A Graves County, Kentucky man is behind bars after turning himself on a warrant stemming from a burglary incident.

Richard A. King, 43, was arrested on Tuesday, July 18 after turning himself in to the Graves County Sheriff's Department. King was wanted for a burglary at Youngblood's RV Center on Sunday, July 16.

According to authorities, King entered the business and stole around $10,000 cash. He was then caught on surveillance cameras stealing a company car that was parked outside the business.

Over the course of the investigation detectives discovered that King was an employee at the business.

King is charged with Burglary (third degree) and Theft by Unlawful Taking (over $500 less than $10,000). He was taken to the Graves County Jail without incident.

