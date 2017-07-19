UK QB Johnson on Golden Arm watch list

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - The quarterback for the University of Kentucky has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm watch list.

Stephen Johnson, a 6-2, 185 pound senior from Rancho Cucamonga, California, took over signal calling for the Wildcats last season after sophomore Drew Barker was injured in the New Mexico State game.

Johnson went 5-4 as a starter, including leading UK to a 41-38 come from behind win in the regular season finale over Louisville.

The Golden Arm Award, now in its 30th year, is awarded based on a player’s accomplishments both on and off the field to a college senior or fourth-year junior who is on schedule to graduate with their class.

The Top 15 finalists for the 2017 Golden Arm Award will be announced in September. The award will be presented on Friday, Dec. 8.

