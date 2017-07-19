Alabama man to display head of 820-pound hog shot in yard

SAMSON, Ala. (AP) - Hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago said he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound (372-kilogram) animal he shot and killed in his front yard.
Seago told al.com that he and his daughter spotted the massive hog in their yard in Samson last week after the family's pet schnauzer Cruiser started barking.
"Cruiser had this huge hog confused with all of the barking and movement," Wade said. "It was not a good situation."
So the man got his .38-caliber handgun and took aim. It took three shots to drop the hog, Seago said, and he later weighed it on scales at a peanut company.
Seago told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he plans to display the hog's stuffed head and shoulders at his taxidermy shop. He said the rest of the remains were discarded on a friend's property.
"It's so humid down here, it had to hang all night. I wouldn't trust the meat," he said.
Seago didn't have any regrets about killing the hog, which had tusklike teeth that were 6 inches (15 centimeters) long. Feral hogs cause millions of dollars in damage annually, and hunters on private land can kill as many of them as they want under Alabama law.
"I didn't think twice about taking down this hog," Seago said. "I'd do it again tomorrow."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
