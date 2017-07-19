Crawford picks Timberwolves over Cavs, Warriors

By JON KRAWCZYNSKIAP Basketball Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - After meeting in the NBA Finals for three straight seasons, the Warriors and Cavaliers were in another duel this summer when both came calling for Jamal Crawford.

To the surprise of many, Crawford chose the Minnesota Timberwolves instead.

The veteran guard says that playing time and fit both were things he looked at when choosing a team that has not made the playoffs in 13 seasons. But he also says he didn't want to go ring chasing, even at 37 years old.

Crawford says he is looking forward to building something in Minnesota rather than joining a ready-made team in Golden State or Cleveland.

Crawford signed a two-year deal worth that will pay him more than $4.2 million this season.

