USA Gymnastics names Toby Stark safe sport director

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - USA Gymnastics is turning to a children's rights advocate and a former prosecutor to help an organization marred by a sexual abuse scandal.

Toby Stark, who spent the last seven years as executive director of the children's advocacy group Chaucie's Place, will serve as the director of safe sport for USA Gymnastics. Stark will oversee all aspects of USA Gymnastics safe sport policies, guidelines, educational programs, reporting and adjudication services.

Mark Busby, who focused on child abuse and sex-crime cases while with the Marion County prosecutor's office, will provide in-house legal counsel.

Both hirings are in response to recommendations made by a former federal prosecutor who called on USA Gymnastics to make a complete culture change.

The organization is facing multiple civil lawsuits filed by former athletes who claim it was negligent for failing to monitor a longtime team doctor now facing multiple charges of sexual in Michigan.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.