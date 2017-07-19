FBI looking for 'person of interest' in child sexual exploitation investigation

Tips about John Doe 38 can be called or made online to the FBI. (Source: FBI)

John Doe 38 is balding on the crown of his head. (Source: FBI)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The FBI hopes you can help them identify a man who is being called a person of interest in an investigation into child sexual exploitation.

The photos of the man, currently called John Doe 38, were taken in July 2014 in Louisville.

John Doe 38 is Caucasian and believed to be 40 to 60 years old. He has grayish-brown hair with balding at the crown of his head.

At the time of the photos, John Doe 38 was wearing a bright lime-green shirt, blue jeans, black sunglasses and black sneakers with a lime-green accent.

Anyone with information about John Doe 38 should call the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

