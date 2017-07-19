Cubs' Bryant leaves game with apparent injury to left hand

ATLANTA (AP) - Kris Bryant has left the Chicago Cubs' game against the Braves with an apparent injury to his left hand.

Bryant doubled to center field off R.A. Dickey in the first inning. With two outs, Bryant tried to advance to third base on a wild pitch. He slid head-first into third base but was thrown out by catcher Tyler Flowers.

Bryant remained face-down on the field for a few seconds before rising to his feet. He immediately looked at his left hand.

Tommy La Stella replaced Bryant at third base in the bottom of the inning.

The Cubs did not have an immediate update on Bryant's injury.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.