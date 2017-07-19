FBI searching for person of interest in child exploitation case

The FBI is looking to identify a person of interest involved in a Kentucky child exploitation case.

The man described as "John Doe 38" is pictured with a child in images that were produced in July 2014 in Louisville, according to an FBI press release.

He is described as a white male between the ages of 40 and 60 years old with grayish-brown hair, balding at the crown of his head.

The man was wearing a bright lime-green shirt, blue jeans, black sunglasses and black sneakers with a lime-green accent at the time the images were produced.

Officials say no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to submit an online tip at tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-225-5324.

