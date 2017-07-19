Pack the Bus ready to deliver school supplies in Clarksville

A bus transmission blew, leaving a woman and 41 dogs stranded in Louisville.More >>
A bus transmission blew, leaving a woman and 41 dogs stranded in Louisville.More >>
The 2-year-old girl was found in a pool at a nearby home on South 23rd Street after being reported missing Saturday afternoon.More >>
The 2-year-old girl was found in a pool at a nearby home on South 23rd Street after being reported missing Saturday afternoon.More >>
WAVE 3 News has obtained a list of nearly 70 officers whose assignments have recently changed. Some of those moves represent promotions, others are reassignments.More >>
WAVE 3 News has obtained a list of nearly 70 officers whose assignments have recently changed. Some of those moves represent promotions, others are reassignments.More >>
Clarksville Cares spent the month sorting, counting and organizing the supplies. Volunteers will stuff 150 backpacks on Friday and have them ready for 150 students to pick-up.More >>
Clarksville Cares spent the month sorting, counting and organizing the supplies. Volunteers will stuff 150 backpacks on Friday and have them ready for 150 students to pick-up.More >>
He built it in his backyard. His employer helped with the materials. The funeral home researched the law.More >>
He built it in his backyard while his employer helped with the materials and the funeral home researched the law.More >>