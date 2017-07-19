Pack the Bus ready to deliver school supplies in Clarksville

One Vision Federal Credit Union will continue to be a drop off for school supplies throughout the year. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Students from Clarksville Community Schools are wrapping up their summer break, which means the third annual Pack the Bus is ready to deliver supplies.

One Vision Federal Credit Union, located at 206 W. Lewis and Clark Parkway, has been the central d rop-off spot for donated school supplies throughout the month of July. To date, this year's inventory is larger than ever before.

Clarksville Cares spent the month sorting, counting and organizing the supplies. Volunteers will stuff 150 backpacks on Friday and have them ready for 150 students to pick-up. The purpose of Clarksville Cares is to serve and care for all needs of CCSC children, specifically those who would otherwise go without.

"It's so important that they (students) know they don't need to worry about having an eraser, crayons or ear buds or notebooks," Nikolette Langdon, Clarksville Community Schools Communications Specialist, said. "We are going to be there to take care of them, and their families need to know that we're here to help all year-round."

"We've had officers that have come in, we have members that have come in and hand $20, $30 and $40, but want to remain anonymous because they see the need for supporting our community and support our youth," Cindy Loi, Business Development Officer of One Vision Federal Credit Union, said.

Although the campaign is over, One Vision Federal Credit Union will continue as a d rop-off location for donations, to sustain the school supplies throughout the school year.

>> Click here to view the list of needed supplies



Monetary Donations can be donated via PayPal here or by contacting the Renaissance Academy front office at 812-258-9040.

