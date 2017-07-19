Jackson, Alexander named to All-ACC Preseason team

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - Two Louisville Cardinals have been named to the All-ACC Preseason Team.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and cornerback Jaire Alexander each received more than 100 votes.

The selection of Jackson, who last year became the youngest player to win the Heisman Trophy, comes days after he was named the ACC Preseason Player of the Year. Jackson is also on the preseason watch lists for the 81st Maxwell Award (college player of the year), the Davey O'Brien Award (top college quarterback), and the Danny Wuerffel Trophy (college football's premier award for community service).

While starting all 13 games for the Cardinals in 2016, Alexander had 39 tackles, one forced fumble and a team leading five interceptions (two each against Clemson and Virginia).

Alexander, who was also a punt returner on special teams, is on watch lists for the Paul Hornung, Jim Thorpe, Chuck Bednarik, and Bronko Nagurski awards.

