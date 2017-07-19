WWE's Shane McMahon involved in helicopter crash landing

A two-person charter helicopter made an emergency water landing Wednesday off the coast of Long Island, NY. The WWE's Shane McMahon was the passenger on the flight. (Source: News 12 Long Island/CNN)

Shane McMahon, right, stands with father Vince McMahon and mother Linda McMahon in a 2012 photo. The son of the WWE's owner was unhurt in a helicopter crash landing Wednesday. (Source: AP/Jessica Hill)

GILGO BEACH, NY (RNN) - A small helicopter made an emergency landing Wednesday in the Atlantic Ocean off Long Island.

The passenger on the two-person helicopter was Shane McMahon, the on-screen commissioner of WWE's SmackDown Live and son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Neither person was hurt in the crash.

Mario Regtien was the pilot on the Robinson R44 copter, which landed on its pontoon skids in the water around 10:30 a.m. ET. The two men were ferried to shore by emergency responders.

"It's very unsettling, when all of the sudden you have something happen - you hear a bang, and the (the pilot) started saying we're going to do an emergency landing in the water," McMahon said to WABC. "It's very unnerving, but Mario was super calm and that made me calm, and we landed perfectly."

The helicopter departed from Westchester County Airport earlier in the morning. No reason for the emergency has been made public.

It is registered to Awesome Flight, LLC of White Plains, NY, WABC reported. Awesome Flight offers private charter flights for travel and scenic tours around the New York area.

Shane McMahon's mother, Linda McMahon, is a former U.S. Senate candidate and the current head of the Small Business Association for the Trump Administration.

