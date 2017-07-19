Lagow nets place on Unitas Award watch list

(Source: Indiana University Sports Information Department)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana fifth-year senior quarterback Richard Lagow netted a place on the 2017 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, it was announced today. The Golden Arm Award is presented at the end of each football season and the winner is selected based on his accomplishments both on and off the field. Candidates must be a college senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class.



An honorable mention All-Big Ten selection and IU's Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2016, Lagow ranked second in the Big Ten in passing yards per game (258.6, 28th nationally), third in yards per completion (13.3, 32nd) and completions (19.4, 39th), fifth in touchdowns (19), and sixth in total offense per game (250.3) and passing efficiency (128.8).



The Plano, Texas, native tallied three, three-touchdown games and set the Indiana single-game mark with 496 yards along with three scores on 28-of-47 against Wake Forest. The 496 yards were the most the in the Big Ten and the 12th-most nationally in 2016.



This year marks the 30th Anniversary of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, and we are proud to honor this new class of candidates. After three decades of honoring these quarterbacks' achievements, the Golden Arm Award is the only college football award that has 10 previous recipients still competing in the NFL.

The Golden Arm Award committee will announce the Top 15 finalists for the 2017 Golden Arm Award in September. The 30th anniversary presentation of the Golden Arm Award will be held on Friday, Dec. 8, at the Embassy Suites Baltimore Inner Harbor & Grand.



"The Golden Arm Award values character, citizenship, intergrity, and sportsmanship – characteristics that were displayed by my father. These attributes were every bit as important as the quarterback's completion rate or number of touchdowns scored," says John C. Unitas, Jr., President of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. "Despite his many accolades, my Dad never forgot his humble beginnings and that won him a permanent place in the hearts of everyone who ever knew him."



The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.



Proceeds from the event help support the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. The Foundation provides financial assistance to underprivileged and deserving young scholar-athletes throughout Maryland and Kentucky.



Lagow and Indiana will host Ohio State to open the 2017 season on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN. The teams will kick off a campaign facing each other for the fifth time (1938, 1952-54) and for the first time in Bloomington. IU last started the year against a Big Ten foe in 1982, a 30-0 whitewashing of Northwestern on Sept. 11.



The Hoosiers will host the fourth Thursday night game in Memorial Stadium history: Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 3, 2009 (W, 19-13); Towson on Sept. 2, 2010 (W, 51-17) and Indiana State on Aug. 29, 2013 (W, 73-35). IU jumpstarted its 2016 Foster Farms Bowl season with a Thursday evening 34-13 victory at Florida International on Sept. 1.

In addition to the Buckeyes, the Hoosiers will welcome Florida International (Sept. 16), Georgia Southern (Sept. 23), Michigan (Oct. 14), Wisconsin (Nov. 4) and Rutgers (Nov. 18).