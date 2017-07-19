Large number of LMPD officers reassigned, promoted

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Uncertainty over potential changes to the state's pension system is attributing to one of the largest number of retirements within the Louisville Metro Police Department.

WAVE 3 News has obtained a list of nearly 70 officers whose assignments have recently changed. Some of those moves represent promotions, others are reassignments.

An LMPD spokesperson attributed the majority of the movement to a larger than usual number of officers expected to retire this year.

Governor Matt Bevin has indicated he will call the legislature into a special session on tax and pension reform later this year. Benefits could be significantly reduced for public employees who retire in the future.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad is expected to speak about the changes Thursday during a promotion ceremony.

This comes less than three months after a command staff shake-up that caused members of the Louisville Metro Council to call a press conference and ask for LMPD Chief Steve Conrad to step down from his leadership position.

Several council members said they are in support of a vote of no confidence against the chief. The resolution is expected to be voted on before the end of August.

Some council members have already expressed concerns over the most recent reorganization, worried about a lack of experience and a drop in the number of officers.

