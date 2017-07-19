Walmart will sell tropical punch-soaked pickles, called 'tropickles'

Here's the nutritional information if you care about that sort of thing. (Source: Courtesy of Walmart)

(RNN) – Lovers of pickles soaked in fruity beverages, rejoice.

Walmart has announced that it will now carry Tropickles, which combine the savory flavors of a salty, sour pickle and sweet, sugary tropical punch.

They’re red.

They have long been available in the South, according to social media reports from news outlets mostly not based in the South. They are flavored with Kool-Aid and called “koolickles” in the South, allegedly.

Walmart admitted they got the idea from seeing it on the internet.

“Like the modern-day couple,” a Walmart news release said, “the pickle and fruit punch met on social media (they bonded over recipes on Pinterest, to be exact.) Now, Walmart is celebrating their union on our shelves.”

The product will be available in 1,200 stores. Mostly in the South.

They cost like 2 bucks.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.