Daytime cooling shelters available in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

If you're looking to cool off, there are two daytime cooling shelters open.

Families can go to the Daniel Pitino Shelter on Walnut Street from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday.  

St. Benedict's shelter on West 7th will also be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

This shelter is for men only.

