Daytime cooling shelters available in Daviess Co.

If you're looking to cool off, there are two daytime cooling shelters open.

Families can go to the Daniel Pitino Shelter on Walnut Street from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday.

St. Benedict's shelter on West 7th will also be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This shelter is for men only.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.