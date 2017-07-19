Cops: Customer threatened to shoot someone over bad sandwich

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (AP) - Police in suburban Cleveland say a fast-food restaurant customer angry about the way his sandwich tasted and looked threatened to shoot somebody over it.
The South Euclid Police Department reported receiving a call Tuesday about a man storming into the Steak 'n Shake restaurant "acting crazy," saying he had a gun and was going to shoot someone.
Police say the 20-year-old man complained that the egg on his sandwich was runny and slimy and looked like spit.
He was in custody Wednesday pending a court appearance on an aggravated menacing charge. Police say he didn't have a gun.
Police posted on the department Facebook page tips for better ways to deal with restaurant dissatisfaction .
Police added in the post that they don't take special orders at "hotel SEPD."
