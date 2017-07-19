Eyewitness says crash that killed 2 teens similar to police account

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Many questions surfaced after a fiery crash that killed two teens near Westport Road and Herr Lane early Sunday morning. Now, an eyewitness gave her account to WAVE 3 News.



Some family members of the teens have questioned if a police chase led to the deadly crash just outside of the intersection near Westport Village. The Louisville Metro Police Department maintains there was no chase because officers were following too far behind.

"I'm just kind of like still in shock," Sydney Tague, 21, said.

It's easy to understand why Tague would be. She watched a fiery crash that took the lives of two teens, Isaiah Basham, 18, and Lexi Gray, 16, happen right in front of her eyes.

Tague, who works at a Louisville restaurant, helped close up early Sunday morning.



She said, "I was just getting off work and driving home on Herr Lane."



As she sat at a red light at Herr Lane that crosses Westport Road, Tague said a car ran the red light, speeding so fast it shook her car.



"By the time the cops got there, the car had already flipped and hit a tree and caught on fire," she said. "It was really surreal because you see that stuff on TV and in movies and stuff, but I was just watching like ‘oh my God!’"



Stunned as police arrived, Tague took photos from her car. She said she saw two police cars with lights and sirens a good distance behind the car that ran the light. How far behind were police?

"Ten seconds to 30 seconds behind," Tague answered, "I was just watching, completely shocked and completely confused about what I had just seen."



Tague said she saw sparks before the car flipped.

"It looked like what happened was, they hit something like on the ground that made their car flip."

We asked if it appeared the car was attempting to turn into the Westport Village Shopping Center.

“No," Tague answered. "It looked like they were trying to go straight on Herr."



The next day, hearing that two teens were in the car was particularly tough for Tague.



"I felt really bad after I found out that it was two kids because it's like, they didn't have any chance to be anybody," she said.

Tague did not call 911 because she saw police at the crash immediately after it happened. She said an ambulance and a firetruck also got there quickly.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the case and the Public Integrity is shadowing the investigation.



