Study finds your sleepless nights affect more than just you

By Lauren Jones, Anchor/Meteorologist
The less you sleep the more you're likely to develop dementia. (sOURCE: nbc) The less you sleep the more you're likely to develop dementia. (sOURCE: nbc)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a fight many people battle every night and will again tonight. Losing sleep not only threatens your health, it also threatens the ones you love. 

Is anyone else having a long day today? If you didn't get much sleep last night - try getting more tonight, because a new health alert links less sleep - to a deadly disease. 

A new study we're following says the less you sleep the more you're likely to develop dementia. 

Scientists at the University of California Berkeley found evidence that missing out on REM sleep, your deepest sleep may leave may leave your brain more vulnerable to memory loss, linked to dementia and Alzheimer's. 

So how much sleep do we need each night? According to the National Sleep Foundation, toddlers should get 11 to 14 hours of sleep, and preschoolers…ages 3 to 5 should get 10 to 13 hours of sleep. 

Children 6 to 13 years old require slightly less sleep, at 9 to 11 hours, while teens and adults can function on 8 to 10 hours.

Researchers found Alzheimer's patients had a higher concentration of the protein beta-amyloid in their brain which is thought to contribute to the disease.

As the protein grows it causes patients to sleep less which leads to the possibility of developing Alzheimer's or dementia.

