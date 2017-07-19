Study finds your sleepless nights affect more than just you

Smokers who quit before their 50th birthday can cut in half their risk of dying over the following 15 years, according to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in HoustonMore >>
More than 100 million U.S. adults have diabetes or prediabetes, health officials say.More >>
Sometimes less really is more. New research suggests that when it comes to long-term use of opioid painkillers, cutting back on the dose of the drugs might improve pain and function, as well as boost quality of life.More >>
Two more Republican senators announced Monday night their opposition to the GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.More >>
For years, the mantra has been that eating lots of fruits, vegetables and grains will ward off heart disease, but a new study suggests that choosing the wrong ones may backfire.More >>
Most Americans know that ticks can make them sick, and many take steps to avoid them. But few know that this summer could be a particularly bad one for tick bites, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows.More >>
Back injuries are common, especially among competitive athletes.More >>
