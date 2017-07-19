Cast iron to be restored at historic Culbertson Mansion

The massive 20,000 square foot home on New Albany’s Main Street was built to last in 1869. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A historic site in southern Indiana is about to get a major face lift.

Thanks to some recent gr ants, work will soon begin to the restore the iconic cast iron at the Culbertson Mansion. In 150 years, there have only been minimal repairs.

From afar, the Culbertson Mansion takes you right back in time. The massive 20,000 square foot home on New Albany’s Main Street was built to last in 1869.

“We’re one of the top tourist attractions in Floyd County," Jessica Stavros said. "We’re, in my opinion, one of the most beautiful houses in the land."

If you look close at the building, you’ll see it’s time for some major exterior repairs. Work this fall will begin to restore all of the cast iron on the property, including the fence and four porches.

“They had also been coated with a sandstone paint to make them look as if they are limestone,” Stavros said. “That coating has probably helped save it for a much longer period than if it was fully exposed to the weather.”

The project costs nearly $1 million and is almost fully funded thanks to the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites, Friends of Culbertson Mansion, the state of Indiana and more.

“We have enough to get started thanks to the city and the tourism bureau’s recent gr ant,” Stavros said.

As thousands visit the mansion each year, Mayor Jeff Gahan said this was an important project to get behind.

“It’s a treasure for us,” Gahan said. “We are thrilled that we can pull our resources and get this update done.”

The investment in history will help to preserve an Indiana gem for the next 150 years.

“It will be really exciting to see how they turn something so old and rusted into something shiny and new again,” Stavros said.

During the restoration, the mansion will host a series of workshops so the public can watch and learn how a project like this works from the experts. It is expected to take up to 18 months to complete, but there will be no disruption in tours during that time.

