2 accused of stealing from employer in McCracken Co. arrested

A reported theft on Wednesday, July 12 lead to the arrest of two Paducah, Kentucky men accused of stealing from their employer.

According to officers with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, the owner of Bob’s Drive-In reported a theft from his business located at 2429 Bridge Street.

The owner reported a handgun and an undisclosed amount of money stolen.

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department investigated the theft. They interviewed employees because they believed the theft was an inside job.

On Wednesday, July 19, detectives located two suspects Jonathan T. Johnson, 18, and Mark A. Lee, 21. Both men were employees of Bob’s Drive-In. Johnson and Lee agreed to speak to detectives about the theft.

According to police both admitted to their involvement with the theft of the firearm and currency to the sheriff.

Johnson was cooperative and assisted detectives by directing them to where the stolen firearm was hidden and admitted that some of the money stolen was used to purchase illegal drugs.

Police said, on the same day detectives searched an apartment located at 115 Fisher Blvd apartment D, in the Reidland community, and found the stolen firearm hidden inside a mattress, fully loaded.

During the arrest of Lee, detectives located paraphernalia and marijuana on his person. Both suspects were arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail without incident.

Lee was charged with theft By Unlawful Taking Over $500.00 Theft Of A Firearm Possession Of Marijuana Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

Johnson was charged with Theft By Unlawful Taking Over $500.00 Theft Of A Firearm

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.