Local business expands into vacant building, brings 40 jobs

An abandoned manufacturing building in Western Kentucky will have a new look soon.

We learned WPT Nonwovens is investing $6 million into the old Nestaway building to expand their company.

The building has been vacant for about three years now, but soon it will have new life. It's going to be a state of the art nonwoven fabric facility.

Plant Manager Travis Robbins said in addition to giving this old Nestaway building a facelift, WPT will also be hiring 40 new full-time positions over the course of four years and 10 jobs right away.

The building will be a production center where the company will create hygiene and personal care nonwoven items.

Robbins said they've been looking at growing the family business.

He said they started with nine people and have now expanded to 60 jobs, so the need was there for more space, and it was important for them to keep it local.

"This community supported our family and our business since 2008, and this is an ideal location for us," Robbins told 14 News. "We can utilize some of our skilled labor and utilize some experience those people have and bring that to this side of town and this facility."

Robbins said they hope to have it open and ready to go by February.

