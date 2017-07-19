Fever snap 5-game losing streak with 84-77 win over Mercury

PHOENIX (AP) - Erica Wheeler had 20 points and seven assists, Candice Dupree scored 17 points, and the Indiana Fever snapped a five-game losing streak with an 84-77 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday.

Wheeler's no-look pass to Erlana Larkins for an open layup extended Indiana's lead to 77-72 with 3:27 to go. After Dupree's steal, Briann January hit a jumper for an 81-77 lead with 48.5 seconds left.

Diana Taurasi missed two 3-pointers on consecutive possessions with under a minute to play and Wheeler went 3 for 4 at the line for Indiana (8-12).

Taurasi made six 3-pointers and scored 34 points for Phoenix (11-9). Taurasi had 19 of the Mercury's 39 first-half points and finished 9 of 20 from the field for her second 30-plus game of the season.

Brittney Griner did not play for Phoenix because of knee and ankle injuries.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.