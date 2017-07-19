Drowned Bardstown teen remembered for athleticism, kindness

Tariq Armour's body was pulled from Green River Lake on Monday after he slipped under water and drowned. (Source: Kasey Cunningham, WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE 3) - Touchdown after touchdown, Tariq Armour was a force on the football field. The recent Bardstown High School graduate was set to play football at Georgetown College before his life was cut short unexpectedly.

Armour’s body was pulled from Green River Lake on Monday after he slipped under water and drowned.

"Very athletic - that's probably what he's going to be remembered by,” Darryl Farmer, Tariq's uncle, said.



Farmer said his nephew was so much more than number 5 on the field.

"He made an impact from the time that he got here," Farmed said. "With his smile, his athleticism and his silliness."

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Teen who drowned in Taylor County lake identified

+ Prep football player who drowned to be laid to rest Saturday

Farmer said his nephew came to Bardstown to stay with his family while his mother was deployed. Despite being the new kid, his family said he quickly made a name of his own and was known for being a great friend.

“We had sort of a grief counseling session yesterday and what was predominately said was that Tariq has your back in their vernacular, ‘I got you,' Farmer said. "You didn't have to worry about it. He had his own drumbeat and that's what was unique about him and that's what we loved about him.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Georgetown College released a statement about Tariq's passing, saying "We are saddened to learn that Tariq Armour, who was to join the Tiger football team in the fall, drowned over the weekend. Our condolences to his family and friends."

Tariq's visitation will be Friday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Parkway Baptist Church.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.