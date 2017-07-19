KSP Trooper plays basketball with local boy

A bus transmission blew, leaving a woman and 41 dogs stranded in Louisville.More >>
The 2-year-old girl was found in a pool at a nearby home on South 23rd Street after being reported missing Saturday afternoon.More >>
Protests at Louisville’s EMW Women's Surgical Center and other locations will start Saturday and continue through July 29.More >>
Some family members of the teens have questioned if a police chase led to the deadly crash just outside of the intersection near Westport Village. The Louisville Metro Police Department maintains there was no chase, because officers were following too far behind.More >>
Thanks to some recent grants, work will soon begin to the restore the iconic cast iron at the Culbertson Mansion. In 150 years, there have only been minimal repairs.More >>
