O.J. Simpson granted parole

If the hearing goes in his favor, Simpson could leave prison on Oct. 1.More >>
If the hearing goes in his favor, Simpson could leave prison on Oct. 1.More >>
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41, according to The Associated Press.More >>
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41, according to The Associated Press.More >>
TLC's Trading Spaces revival will be keeping one major original player: Paige Davis.More >>
TLC's Trading Spaces revival will be keeping one major original player: Paige Davis.More >>
Stranger Things Season 2 (or just Stranger Things 2, if you're feeling sequel-y) returns in October, but the hype cycle is already in full effect.More >>
Stranger Things Season 2 (or just Stranger Things 2, if you're feeling sequel-y) returns in October, but the hype cycle is already in full effect.More >>
Much of Game of Thrones' success can be traced back to the steady hands of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Fans will want to keep an eye out for the duo's next project.More >>
Much of Game of Thrones' success can be traced back to the steady hands of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Fans will want to keep an eye out for the duo's next project.More >>
Drake is still raking in that sweet, sweet Degrassi money - sort of.More >>
Drake is still raking in that sweet, sweet Degrassi money - sort of.More >>
Mariah Carey is dead set on making sure that you know everything about her life.More >>
Mariah Carey is dead set on making sure that you know everything about her life.More >>
Pacino looks just like the late Paterno in this snap and it will be interesting to see how HBO Films chronicles the rise and fall of the legendary coach.More >>
Pacino looks just like the late Paterno in this snap and it will be interesting to see how HBO Films chronicles the rise and fall of the legendary coach.More >>
D23 expo teaser reveals fresh footage from 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'More >>
D23 expo teaser reveals fresh footage from 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'More >>
Amazon is ready and willing to help you fritter away the last few weeks of summer with an awesome list of new shows and movies to stream.More >>
Amazon is ready and willing to help you fritter away the last few weeks of summer with an awesome list of new shows and movies to stream.More >>
We hate to say it, but Ed Sheeran's cameo in the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere was just... awkward.More >>
We hate to say it, but Ed Sheeran's cameo in the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere was just... awkward.More >>
George Romero died on Sunday at the age of 77, Variety reports.More >>
George Romero died on Sunday at the age of 77, Variety reports.More >>