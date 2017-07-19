DCSO adds more SUVs to their fleet - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

DCSO adds more SUVs to their fleet

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office is getting six new Ford SUV vehicles.  

Sheriff Keith Cain told 14 News these will be replacing some of the Crown Vics they use now.  

They hope to eventually replace all of their fleet.  

Cain says each SUV costs about $28,000.

