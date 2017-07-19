High school teams practicing early to beat the heat

High school football players in Owensboro are getting out on the practice fields early before temperatures and the heat index reach dangerous levels.

Summer practices for the Owensboro Catholic High School football team are always in the morning, but on hot days, the coaches take special care to make sure their players are staying safe.

104 degrees is the big number for high school athletes. At this level, all sports in Kentucky must stop all outside activity.

The heat advisory through Sunday means we're likely to feel temperatures of 105 degrees or higher. Coaches have to frequently measure the heat index using a psychrometer and a chart given to them by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.

If it feels like 100, coaches have to give players a 10-minute break every 30 minutes.

OCHS Football Quarterback Will Warren said, "We get water about every 10 minutes. It's not awful, not as bad as everybody thinks it is."

Head Coach John Edge has a dietitian meet with his players and stresses the importance of hydrating outside of practice.

"We talk about hydrating at night as opposed to early in the morning when you get up because you're not going to be fully hydrated. You're fully hydrated at night, that way the water can get in the cells and get down to the rest of the body and oxygenate the blood," says OCHS Head Football Coach John Edge.

Coaches tell us their players have the most energy in the morning, so after practice out here, they head inside to cooler temperatures to lift weights and watch a film.

