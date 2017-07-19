Shark jumps out of water during surf competition

Organizers decided to shut down for the day to keep surfers safe. (Source: WORLD SURF LEAGUE/CNN)

JEFFREYS BAY, SOUTH AFRICA (WORLD SURF LEAGUE/CNN) - A large shark got a little too close to surfers at a World Surf League competition on Wednesday.

"I just saw a shark breach about 100 yards in the back of the lineup," said Kieren Perrow, World Surf League's Comissioner. The boat went over immediately, a couple of skis went over and confirmed it was a shark in the water."

Surfers were out in the water when the shark was spotted.

Staff on jet-skis went out and got retrieved two surfers.

One of the surfers was mick fanning, who two years ago was attacked and pulled under water by a great white shark at the same beach.

Announcers on the live stream Wednesday said the shark was not aggressive.

No one was hurt and competition is expected to resume Thursday.

