Shark jumps out of water during surf competition

Sen.John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, CNN reports.More >>
Sen.John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, CNN reports.More >>
Organizers decided to shut down for the day to keep surfers safe.More >>
Organizers decided to shut down for the day to keep surfers safe.More >>
Chance sent out numerous tweets in support of the streaming service and the impact that it has had on indie artists.More >>
Chance sent out numerous tweets in support of the streaming service and the impact that it has had on indie artists.More >>
Red pickles soaked in sugary tropical punch are now available at your local Walmart.More >>
Red pickles soaked in sugary tropical punch are now available at your local Walmart.More >>
Apple has patented a process that would allow iPhone users to discreetly dial 911 using only their fingerprint. The patent was published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday.More >>
Apple has patented a process that would allow iPhone users to discreetly dial 911 using only their fingerprint. The patent was published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday.More >>