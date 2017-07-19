Man who fell out of tree trimming bucket in critical condition

We have new information on the man police say fell out of a tree trimming bucket truck in Henderson.

Officers confirm the victim's name is Troy Hedgepath, an employee of Woodchuck Tree Service.

The accident happened on Monday around noon at a home on Larue Avenue.

Police say Hedgepath was taken to Saint Vincent hospital and is listed in critical condition.

There is no word on his injuries, but we're told his lift was fully extended when he fell.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

?