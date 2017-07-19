Arena changes all 11 US starters for 2nd straight match

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - U.S. coach Bruce Arena changed all 11 starters for the second straight game, inserting forwards Clint Dempsey and Jozy Altidore into the lineup for Wednesday night's CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal against El Salvador.
After using a junior varsity roster in the group phase, Arena included five veterans among six additions for the knockout rounds, and he started all five of them in a lineup that was about half-strength.
Tim Howard was in goal, with Eric Lichaj at right back, Omar Gonzalez and Matt Hedges in central defense and Justin Morrow at left back. Captain Michael Bradley was in midfield with Paul Arriola, Darlington Nagbe and Gyasi Zardes.
Howard, Bradley and Nagbe also were additions for the knockout rounds.
Nagbe played on his 27th birthday.
Dempsey made his 135th appearance, moving past Jeff Agoos into sole possession of third on the U.S. list, trailing only Cobi Jones (164) and Landon Donovan (157). Dempsey needed one goal to equal Landon Donovan's American record of 57 national team goals.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
