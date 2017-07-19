Arcadia Apartments slapped with 92 violations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – It’s no secret that Arcadia Apartments in the Taylor Berry neighborhood have been in a state of disrepair for several years.



The city, having shown leniency before, has now slapped 92 violations against the property, throwing the apartment’s future into uncertainty.



“The owners at one point attempted to get a historic tax credit in order to remodel the homes,” Councilman David James said.



The city having only cited the property for the units that were occupied in 2016, waited on the owners to redo the apartments and bring it up to standard.



Nearly $450,000 worth of work needed to be done back then. The property owners told the city they were working on getting funds through a historic places registration and were awaiting a tax credit.



At some point in time that registration fell through leaving the apartments with no funds to do renovations.

“In January we learned they were not going to be able to get the financing to rehab Arcadia,” James said.



Meanwhile, the complexes continued on a rapid decline. One woman, who refused to be identified by WAVE 3 News, said her daughter lives there now in conditions unfit for anyone.



“The toilet in that one apartment is so backed up with s****,” she said. “It’s coming out of the toilet and they keep taking s****s on it, it’s rolling out the floor.”



She added the state of the buildings only continue to attract crime and drug activity.



“Addicts, that’s all that lives here,” she said. “That’s it I promise you there is not a soul in these apartments.”



In June the city executed what it called a “blitz” on the apartments.



“This past June, which resulted in 92 violations and so now those violations are going through the court system,” James said.



All this in the hopes Arcadia can become habitable once more.



“It’s really not fair for the residents who live in there and for the citizens who live around it,” James said.



WAVE 3 News reached out to the owners of the property but did not receive a response as of Wednesday evening.



