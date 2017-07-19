Stolen GPS tracker leads police to Sprint store robbery suspects, 1 still at large

Video surveillance captured three suspects from Louisville robbing a Sprint store in Independence, KY, in November taking more than $10,000 worth of electronics.

Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders prosecuted the getaway driver 51-year-old Lasaro Reyes Wednesday.

"They obviously were targeting the Sprint store and picked the one out in Independence for reasons... I don't know, but it was very apparent that was their intended target," he said.

The men were able to steal more than $10,000 worth of cell phones and tablets in about eight minutes.

"So the robbers thought they got away with the perfect crime. They knew they were being recorded, but had their faces covered. Figuring no one would know where they are, but inside the bag we can tell you things don't always appear as they seem. So it turns out one of the phones they stole wasn't a phone at all. It was a GPS tracker and it lead the police right to them," Sanders said.

All three men would be arrested as the GPS tracker led police to the vehicle they were in with all the stolen merchandise.

Reyes was found guilty on Wednesday, Dubiel Legion pleaded guilty and got five years, and police are still looking for Danny Torres, who bonded out and never showed for court.

"Fortunately, due to good police work and dispatch work these three gentlemen were apprehended," Sanders said.

He said a lot of Sprint stores across the country have been robbed, so now stores have been taking action to protect themselves.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Torres, contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.