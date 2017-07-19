Martinez hurts hand, Diamondbacks fall to Reds 4-3 in 11

By JOE KAYAP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - J.D. Martinez bruised his left hand, forcing him out of his debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Cincinnati Reds ended their five-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory on Wednesday night capped by Adam Duvall's bases-loaded single in the 11th inning.

The Reds had lost all five games since the All-Star break, including Arizona's 11-2 victory on Tuesday night that featured nine extra-base hits by the Diamondbacks. The Reds broke their slump by rallying off T.J. McFarland (4-2) to snap a 3-3 tie.

Billy Hamilton singled - his third hit of the game - with one out. Zack Cozart hit a ground-rule double, and Joey Votto was walked intentionally ahead of Duvall's single to right. Michael Lorenzen (5-2) pitched two innings for the win.

Arizona was buoyed by getting Martinez from the Tigers for three prospects, adding a run producer to the middle of the lineup. Manager Torey Lovullo said pregame on Wednesday that "it was an exciting moment" to write his name on the lineup card.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.