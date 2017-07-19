Rubbertown residents plead board to deny ASRC

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – With passionate signs in hand, supporters of Rubbertown gave it their best shot in front of the Air Pollution Control Board Wednesday night.



“It breaks my heart to think they can't enjoy being outside,” a Rubbertown supporter said.



“Your decision is a public health and public safety priority,” Representative Attica Scott said.



Supporters were pressing the board to deny the American Synthetic Rubber Company's request to modify its emissions goals to exceed the limit of a cancer-causing chemical.



The guidelines are under the Strategic Toxic Air Reduction Program, or STAR.

“We are a disgusting example for the rest of this community,” another supporter said. “If we're going to be an alive community, we need to do something.”



ASRC made some minor changes since a public meeting last May. However, the core issues remain the same. The company's emissions include the cancer-causing chemical 1.3 butadiene.



“Clean air is an unalienable right,” Councilwoman Jessica Green said. “Here we are humbling ourselves asking you to give it us. That is unacceptable.”



ASRC didn't make any additional comments on the matter. The decision has been left up to the board.



“Absolutely understand their frustration with the process, the length of time that it takes,” Air Pollution Control District director Keith Talley said. “It really is the proper way to go about taking care of this issue.”



