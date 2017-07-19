Brohm Squad makes a stop at WAVE 3 News - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Brohm Squad makes a stop at WAVE 3 News

By Kent Taylor, Sports Director
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jeff Brohm and his brothers, Greg and Brian, appeared live on WAVE 3 News @ 11 on Wednesday night.

Jeff is in his first year as the head football coach at Purdue University. He went 30-10 in four seasons at Western Kentucky. 

The Boilermakers kick off the 2017 season against UofL on September 2 in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. 

