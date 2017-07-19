Brohm Squad makes a stop at WAVE 3 News

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jeff Brohm and his brothers, Greg and Brian, appeared live on WAVE 3 News @ 11 on Wednesday night.
Jeff is in his first year as the head football coach at Purdue University. He went 30-10 in four seasons at Western Kentucky.
The Boilermakers kick off the 2017 season against UofL on September 2 in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
(Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.