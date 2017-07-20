Matt Crafton wins on dirt at Eldora, ends victory drought

ROSSBURG, Ohio (AP) - Matt Crafton won the Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway on Wednesday night for his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory in more than a year.

The two-time series champion passed Stewart Friesen with 17 laps to go and won by 1.96 seconds in his No. 88 Toyota. Crafton won for the first time since May 2016 at Charlotte.

Friesen, a Canadian with dirt-track experience, started from the pole and led a race-high 93 laps. He finished a career-best second in a Chevy.

Chase Briscoe was third in a Ford, Grant Enfinger fourth in a Toyota and John Hunter Nemechek fifth in a Chevy.

Series points leader Johnny Sauter was involved in an early wreck and finished 23rd. He has a seven-point lead over Christopher Bell.

Crafton's previous best finish at Eldora was eighth in the first race in 2013. He has 14 career series victories.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.