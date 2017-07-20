Program rewards children for wearing helmets

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A new initiative issues citations to children to encourage bicycle safety.



Helmet Smart is a program that rewards children for wearing a helmet. As part of the program, St. Matthews police officers who see a child wearing a helmet can issue the child a safety citation, which is a coupon for a free Happy Meal at McDonald's.

The citation can also be used as an entry form for a drawing to win a free bicycle.



The program will also provide 100 helmets for under privileged children.

