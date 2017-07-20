Man pleads guilty to killing wife by setting her on fire

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) - A man who killed his wife by dousing her with gasoline and setting her on fire during an argument has pleaded guilty to murder.
The Schenectady (skeh-NEHK'-ta-dee) County District Attorney's office says 69-year-old Antonio Bargallo entered the plea Wednesday as part of a deal that will sentence him to 21 years to life in prison.
Officials say 48-year-old Elizabeth Gonzales was airlifted to a hospital after she ran screaming from her Schenectady home in flames in March. She died the next day.
Gonzales had two grown sons and worked for two decades as a teacher's aide in the city schools.
Prosecutors say Bargallo's attack on his wife is incomprehensible. He'll be sentenced Sept. 20.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
