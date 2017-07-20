Crossbow used to kill victim in Hazelwood homicide

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The weapon used to kill a man in the Hazelwood neighborhood this week was not a gun, but instead, a crossbow.
Police said the argument broke out between two victims and two other residents in the home on Woodruff Avenue on Tuesday morning.
During that altercation, one person was shot with a pellet gun in the chest. That victim is expected to be OK.
Another victim, 28-year-old Gerald Sulzer, was shot and killed with a crossbow.
It's not clear if any charges will be filed.
Metro police are still investigating this case.
