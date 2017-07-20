Crossbow used to kill victim in Hazelwood homicide

Gerald Sulzer was killed in a shooting on Woodruff Avenue on Tuesday, according to his sister. (Source: Crystal Herrera)

One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting on Woodruff Avenue on Tuesday. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

One man died after being shot, and a second victim was rushed to the hospital after an early-morning altercation in the Hazelwood neighborhood Tuesday. (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The weapon used to kill a man in the Hazelwood neighborhood this week was not a gun, but instead, a crossbow.

Police said the argument broke out between two victims and two other residents in the home on Woodruff Avenue on Tuesday morning.

During that altercation, one person was shot with a pellet gun in the chest. That victim is expected to be OK.

Another victim, 28-year-old Gerald Sulzer, was shot and killed with a crossbow.

It's not clear if any charges will be filed.

Metro police are still investigating this case.

